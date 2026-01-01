UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2025

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and first-time parents Greysi and Franklin Cucul, proudly welcomed the first baby of the new year, marking the start of 2026 with a moment of joy, hope, and new beginnings for the family and the community.

At 2:37 am on January 1, proud parents Greysi and Franklin celebrated the arrival of their first child, Lilieth, born weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 19-1/2 inches long. Baby was delivered by Costanza Rutland, MD, with care provided by, Melody Avery, RN and a dedicated labor and delivery team committed to ensuring a safe and memorable birth experience.

“Welcoming our first baby of the year is always a meaningful milestone,” said Molly Stolar, nurse manager of mother and baby, UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “It’s an honor for our physicians, nurses, and care teams to share such an important moment with families and to begin the new year caring for our community in such a special way.”

Mother, Greysi, shared her gratitude for the care they received, “I want to thank everyone for all the help during my delivery, especially Dr. Rutland and nurse Melody. Melody was amazing, May God bless her for all her care and attention.” Greysi said. “I felt very well taken care of by everyone, and we are so happy and so surprised at the beautiful gift basket they gave our family.”

Lilieth will reside in Orange, VA with her parents. This will certainly bring many new and wonderful adventures this year to their extended family. Sister Geidy and mother, Matilde were excited to be on hand to share in the birth of their niece and granddaughter.

UVA Health Culpeper welcomed close to 600 babies in 2025, while providing comprehensive maternity care in a welcoming, family-centered environment. From labor and delivery to postpartum and newborn care, the center is dedicated to supporting families at every stage of their journey. U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care named UVA Health Culpeper with the prestigious designations of “High Performing” and “Maternity Care Access”, further highlighting their commitment to providing superior care for the community. UVA Health’s dedicated to ensuring the health of all Virginians and beyond, these awards reflect our hard work towards those goals.

For more information about UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and its maternity services, visit uvahealth.com.