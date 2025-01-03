UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2025

CULPEPER, Va., January 2, 2025 – UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center is excited to announce the first baby born in their medical center for 2025, marking the beginning of a new year filled with hope and joy.

Proud parents, Iris and Mario Aguilar are overjoyed by the arrival of their little one, Mario Andres Aguilar. Mario was born at 8:14 a.m. on January 2, 2025, weighing 6 pounds and 4.5 ounces and measuring 19.8 inches long. Mario was delivered by Kevin D. Stocker, MD, and assisted by nurses Cheyenne Hubbard, RN, and Debbie Carver, RN. The delivery team is especially excited to welcome the first baby of the year and to be part of the family’s milestone.

The family looks forward to a year filled with new adventures with Mario and the family.

For more information about UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, visit UVA Culpeper Medical Center in Virginia.