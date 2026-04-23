Culpeper Medical Center Earns Multiple "Best of the Best" Honors

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and several of its physicians and services have been recognized in the Culpeper Times 2026 “Best of the Best” awards, reflecting strong community support and trust across a wide range of healthcare specialties.

This year’s honorees include:

Best Hospital – UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center

– UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Best OB/GYN – Kevin Stocker, MD

– Kevin Stocker, MD Best Orthopedic Doctor – Armin Harandi, MD

– Armin Harandi, MD Best Pediatrician – Joshua A. Jakum, MD

– Joshua A. Jakum, MD Best Rehabilitation Care – UVA Health Therapy Services at Powell

The annual “Best of the Best” awards are determined through a public nomination and voting process conducted by the Culpeper Times. Community members nominate their favorite businesses, providers, and organizations, followed by a voting period where individuals can cast one vote per day in each category. The program has become a longstanding tradition, celebrating excellence across the region.

“These recognitions mean so much because they come directly from the community we are honored to serve,” said Donna Staton, the chief operating officer for, UVA Health medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “They reflect the dedication of our physicians, nurses, therapists, and team members who work every day to provide compassionate, high-quality care. We are grateful for the trust our patients place in us and remain committed to meeting their needs close to home.”

UVA Health continues to expand access to care across the region, offering a comprehensive network of services designed to support patients at every stage of life. From primary care to specialized treatment and rehabilitation, patients benefit from a connected system that brings advanced expertise and innovation closer to home.