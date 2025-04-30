UVA Health Children’s to Host Teddy Bear Clinic, Health Fair Saturday

To help kids feel more comfortable visiting the doctor’s office and the hospital, UVA Health Children’s will host a free teddy bear clinic and health education fair for families Saturday.

The first 100 kids to arrive will get free teddy bears, and UVA Health Children’s pediatricians will give the bears a check-up before they go to their new homes.

Other activities include:

free books for kids to take home

performances from the University of Virginia Dance Team

CavMan visit from noon-1 p.m.

food from the Chimm food truck (free for the first 100 attendees and then available for purchase)

talks from UVA Health Children’s pediatricians on screen time and asthma

Event Details

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 3

Where: Boys & Girls Club, 195 Lambs Lane, Charlottesville, Va.