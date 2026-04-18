UVA Health Children’s Opens 2 New Pediatric Outpatient Clinics

To make it easier for children and families in Central Virginia to access care, UVA Health Children’s has opened two new pediatric outpatient locations at UVA Health Medical Park Riverside in northern Albemarle County.

The new locations are Pediatric and Specialty Care Riverside (2325 Seminole Lane, Suite 110) and Teen and Young Adult Care Riverside (2325 Seminole Lane, Suite 120). They join the UVA Health Children’s Pediatric Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Health clinic at UVA Health Medical Park Riverside, which opened in December 2024 in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to expand access to behavioral health and neurodevelopmental care for children across Central Virginia.

“We designed these locations around the needs of families and adolescents to expand access, improve convenience and strengthen continuity of care for our community,” said Jason Lineen, MBA, UVA Health’s chief strategy officer and interim chief of UVA Health Children’s & Women’s Services. “Parents told us they wanted trusted pediatric care that was easier to reach, closer to where they live, and designed around their real lives – these locations represent our efforts to meet those needs.”

Services at UVA Health Medical Park Riverside

Same-day pediatric and adolescent care: Patients do not need to be established UVA Health Children’s patients to book an appointment at this first-of-its-kind clinic at UVA Health, which treats minor illnesses and injuries and provides on-site testing to help families avoid an Emergency Department visit. This location also provides after-hours care to established UVA Health Children’s primary care patients. Theclinic’s hours of operationwill extend over time to increase access to care.

Patients do not need to be established UVA Health Children’s patients to book an appointment at this first-of-its-kind clinic at UVA Health, which treats minor illnesses and injuries and provides on-site testing to help families avoid an Emergency Department visit. This location also provides after-hours care to established UVA Health Children’s primary care patients. Theclinic’s hours of operationwill extend over time to increase access to care. Teen and young adult care for patients ages 13-26, including: routine checkups physicals gynecological exams pregnancy testing and counseling illnesses and minor injuries mental health assessments lab and diagnostic tests pediatric psychology nutrition

On-site lab services

Pediatric specialty care, including: endocrinology genetics allergy gastroenterology pulmonology breastfeeding medicine (for babies and mothers)

Pediatric primary care, including: newborn care well-child visits routine checkups and tests immunizations sports and school physicals medication management hearing and vision screening



Teen and young adult care for patients ages 13-26, including: routine checkups physicals gynecological exams pregnancy testing and counseling illnesses and minor injuries mental health assessments lab and diagnostic tests pediatric psychology nutrition

On-site lab services

“These locations will provide expanded access to top national pediatric specialties, while also improving access to coordinated primary care for children, teens and families across our region,” said Madhusmita Misra, MD, MPH, chair of the UVA Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief of UVA Health Children’s “They will also provide an important new destination for same-day care for patients who may not otherwise be able to access timely services.”

To reach UVA Health Pediatric and Specialty Care Riverside, call 434.297.9931. To reach Teen and Young Adult Care Riverside, call 434.358.8547.