UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville Accepts $20,000 Donation from Heritage Hunt Charity Classic

The UVA Community Health Foundation today announced a $20,000 donation to the UVA Health Gainesville Cancer Care clinic by Heritage Hunt Charity Classic, Inc., the philanthropic arm of the Heritage Hunt neighborhood in Gainesville. Representatives from Heritage Hunt Charity Classic presented a $20,000 check to the UVA Community Health Foundation on Monday, June 13, at the UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville clinic.

The UVA Community Health Foundation raises funds to support UVA Health’s medical centers, medical group clinics, and cancer care services in Manassas, Haymarket, Gainesville, Warrenton, and Culpeper.

UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville offers advanced radiation oncology services in northern Virginia with the latest treatments and technologies, collaborative clinical care, and comprehensive emotional support programs that are essential for effective cancer care and healing.

The money was presented by Al Stearns, president, Heritage Hunt Charity Classic, and represents funds raised in 2023, despite being rained out on the annual Cancer Walk at Heritage Hunt last September. The Heritage Hunt Charity Classic has donated more than $400,000 to the cancer clinic since the inception of the tournament.

The donation was accepted by Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD, medical director of UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville; Zan Zaidi, MD, chief medical officer of UVA Health’s medical centers in Manassas, Haymarket, and Culpeper; and Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics across northern Virginia and Culpeper.

“We are honored to accept this donation from the Heritage Hunt community,” said Erik Shannon. “Many of our patients are community members, so this donation directly benefits them and their ability to receive world-class cancer care locally. The partnership is a wonderful example of how philanthropy can contribute to a critical part of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan to cultivate healthy communities and belonging for all.”

UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville is nationally recognized by the American College of Radiology and is a vital part of UVA Health’s cancer services in northern Virginia. Other locations include UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, whose cancer care is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer; and UVA Health Breast Care Center, recognized by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers at UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center.

The Heritage Hunt Cancer Walk, which now includes running and bicycling, started 22 years ago as a 5K Prostate Cancer Walk. It has evolved into an event to provide funds for the fight against all cancers. The funds raised are now donated exclusively to the UVA Community Health Foundation to directly support the local Cancer Care program. Prior to that cancer clinic being open, an additional $965,000 had been donated to the American Cancer Foundation and the Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown University.