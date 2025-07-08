UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville Receives $25,000 Donation from Heritage Charity Classic, Inc.

The UVA Community Health Foundation announced a $25,000 donation to the UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville clinic from Heritage Charity Classic, Inc in Gainesville, VA. Representatives from Heritage Charity Classic, Inc presented a $25,000 check to the UVA Community Health Foundation on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at the UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville location.

The Heritage Charity Classic, Inc is a tax-exempt organization that has raised money to fight cancer for more than 20 years. The check was presented by Ross Kerr, president, Heritage Charity Classic Inc Board, along with others involved in this annual event. The charity has donated approximately $500,000 to the cancer clinic in Gainesville over the past two decades.

“This donation is a powerful reflection of what community-driven philanthropy can achieve,” said Felicia Blow, PhD, executive director of the UVA Community Health Foundation. “The continued support from Heritage Charity Classic directly benefits local patients by expanding access to advanced cancer care close to home. Their generosity plays a vital role in UVA Health’s broader mission to build healthier communities and ensure a sense of belonging for every patient we serve.”

UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville delivers advanced radiation oncology services in northern Virginia, combining cutting-edge treatments and technologies, with collaborative clinical care, and comprehensive emotional support programs that are essential for effective cancer care and healing. UVA Health has obtained a vacated space at Lake Manassas Professional Center in Gainesville and has initiated a full renovation to enhance service delivery. The new space opening will occur in two phases; in October 2025, new clinical exam rooms will begin welcoming patients, followed by the opening of infusion services and lab in 2026.

UVA Health intends for the fully renovated space to feature 10 clinic exam rooms, updated lab capabilities, a larger infusion area with 18 infusion bays, an onsite compounding pharmacy, and specialized spaces like a brachytherapy and radiopharmaceutical room. In addition, the center will have a PET/CT trailer on-site two to three days per week.

“Part of what makes this project so special is that many of our patients are not only members of the community—they are also its supporters,” said Amanda Welch, chief operating officer of UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center. “This generous donation is particularly meaningful as it reflects a community-driven commitment to world-class cancer care, right here at home. Exceptional care isn’t just about advanced technology—it’s about compassionate teams walking with each patient every step of their cancer journey.”

In addition to Gainesville, UVA Health provides cancer care services at several other nationally accredited sites, including UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, and UVA Health Breast Care Center at Haymarket Medical Center, recognized by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

For more information about the UVA Community Health Foundation or to support cancer care in your community, visit uvahealthfoundation.org.