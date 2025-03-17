UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, Pharmacy Provide Safe Medication Disposal Tips

With more than 62 percent of all poison exposure cases nationwide involving medicines, UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center and Pharmacy are sharing the safest approaches to medication storage and disposal.

As part of National Poisoning Prevention Week, UVA Health is encouraging people to keep all medicines stored out of the sight and reach of children, read labels carefully before giving or taking any medicine, and to check their homes for expired or unused medicines and dispose of them properly. This includes prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs, herbal medications and supplements, vitamins and skin preparations.

“Keeping leftover or unwanted drugs ‘just in case’ is a poisoning accident waiting to happen,” said Kristin Wenger, the poison center’s education coordinator. “Removing these products from your home is the only way to guarantee they do not fall into the wrong hands.”

Medication Disposal Options

Many people don’t know the safe and proper way to get rid of medicine, Wenger said. If possible, she said, bring them to a drug take-back receptacle.

UVA Health offers secure take-back receptacles at eight of its pharmacy locations across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley:

Detailed instructions are visible on the outside of each receptacle. A drawer at the top of the receptacle is large enough to hold most medication bottles. Once the drawer closes, it drops the medications into a secure storage box, which is inaccessible to everyone but pharmacy staff. The receptacles only accept prescription and over-the-counter medications.

“We’re pleased to provide several convenient options for community members to safely and securely dispose of unwanted or expired medications,” said Justin Vesser, ambulatory pharmacy director at UVA Health.

For people unable to access a drug take-back receptacle, the Blue Ridge Poison Center recommends following the guidelines from the federal Food and Drug Administration:

Mix with something unpleasant, such as coffee grounds or kitty litter.

with something unpleasant, such as coffee grounds or kitty litter. Place in a sealed plastic bag or other container.

in a sealed plastic bag or other container. Throw the container out with the household trash.

the container out with the household trash. Scratch out label information on prescription bottles before throwing them away.

Wenger and her colleagues at the poison center want to remind the public that many poisonings are preventable, and expert help is just a phone call away and available around the clock.

“If someone accidentally takes the wrong medicine, swallows anything that is not food or medicine, or overdoses on any medicine, call the poison center right away at 800.222.1222 for free, confidential, expertadvice,” she said. “Program the number into your cell phone and post it somewhere visible in your home.”

For additional poisoning prevention tips and resources, visit the Blue Ridge Poison Center’s website at www.brpc.virginia.edu.