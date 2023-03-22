UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center Identifies Emerging Poisoning Trends

Along with receiving more than 18,000 confidential calls to its 24-hour hotline (800.222.1222) in 2022, the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health is on the frontline of monitoring the latest poisoning concerns.

Anonymized call data from all U.S. poison centers is uploaded in near-real time to a national database to help identify and monitor substance misuse trends, poisoning trends and potentially hazardous chemical outbreaks. Recent concerning trends include the increasing availability of THC edibles packaged like candy and the continuing effects of the opioid crisis, particularly the problem of contaminated "fake" opioid pills.

As the Blue Ridge Poison Center commemorates National Poison Prevention Week this week (March 19-25), here are some other examples of how the center protects Virginians: