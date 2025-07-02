UVA Health Auxiliary Awards $40,000 in Scholarships

The UVA Health Auxiliary awarded $40,000 in scholarships to 14 high school and college student volunteers pursuing careers in healthcare. The awards were presented during a ceremony held on June 24, at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, recognizing the recipients for their academic achievement, volunteer service, and commitment to healthcare.

Scholarships ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, with two recipients earning special distinction through honorary awards named after long-serving Auxiliary leaders:

The Paulette O’Connor Award ($5,000) is in honor of Paulette O’Connor who operated the Auxiliary’s thrift shop in Old Town Manassas for over 30 years.

The Nancy Lawson Award ($5,000) commemorates Nancy Haydon Parrish Lawson, a founding member of the UVA Health Auxiliary whose leadership and service helped shape its mission.

Both recipients of these top awards were also recognized as Extraordinary Teen Award honorees by Prince William Living magazine in 2024 and 2025 for their academic excellence, volunteerism, and leadership within the community.

“This scholarship program is a powerful reflection of our Auxiliary’s mission to support quality healthcare and inspire future professionals,” said April Beckner, manager of guest and volunteer services at UVA Health Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William Medical Centers. “We are proud to invest in students who have already shown compassion, leadership, and a deep commitment to the communities we serve. We are dedicated to innovation and continuous growth and development of ourselves and those around us.”

Scholarship winners will attend the following respected institutions:

George Mason University (four students)

University of Virginia (five students)

Northern Virginia Community College

Randolph-Macon College

University of Maryland

University of South Carolina

Virginia Commonwealth University

To be eligible, students must be active volunteers with UVA Health’s Auxiliary and Volunteer Services, have contributed at least 75 hours of service, and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Applicants must also be accepted into or currently enrolled in an accredited healthcare program. A scholarship selection committee comprised of Auxiliary members and UVA Health team members carefully reviews all applications.

The Auxiliary’s scholarship program is part of a broader effort to strengthen the pipeline of future healthcare professionals while honoring the spirit of volunteerism. Many recipients go on to study nursing, medicine, allied health, and public health, and several past scholars have returned to UVA Health to begin their careers.

For more information about volunteer opportunities and the scholarship program, click here.