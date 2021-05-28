Additional Visitation at UVA Health Facilities Beginning June 1

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, UVA Health will permit additional visitation to its inpatient units, emergency department, outpatient clinics and procedural areas.
All visitors:
- Will be screened for COVID-19 and must be symptom-free and COVID-19 negative before entering UVA Health facilities.
- Must wear a mask at all times, including at patients’ bedsides.
- Must be 18 or older.
The updated policies:
- Inpatient units: Patients may have two visitors at the bedside. One designated Care Partner may stay in the room overnight.
- Procedural areas: Patients may have two visitors.
- Emergency Department: Patients may have two visitors.
- Outpatient clinics: Patients may have one visitor.
- Transitional Care Hospital: Patients may have two visitors at the bedside between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. One designated Care Partner may stay in the room overnight.
There are some exceptions to these visitation policies, including:
- Patients at the end of life: Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Mothers in labor: Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Clergy visiting inpatients: Clergy may be an additional visitor over the limit of two visitors.
- Patients under investigation for COVID-19, or COVID-19-positive patients: Visitors will not be permitted except for patients at the end of life; for pediatric patients; or if necessary for the safety or well-being of a patient with cognitive, behavioral or other special needs.
Questions?
Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000.