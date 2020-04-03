UVA Health Establishing Drop-Off Site for PPE Donations

Beginning Friday, April 3, a special donation center will be established to receive donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) – including masks, hand sanitizer, liquid hand soap and non-latex disposable gloves – from community members, local businesses and philanthropic groups.

To ensure the safety of those donating supplies, care providers and patients, UVA Health has developed a process to safely accept and distribute these generous donations, which will help UVA Health continue to maintain the PPE needed to care for COVID-19 patients from across the region.

“We are extremely grateful to the community for supporting our healthcare workers and each other during this unprecedented time,” said K. Craig Kent, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. UVA especially wants to recognize the collaboration with and collective efforts of Equip Cville, the local organization working around the clock to collect and redistribute donated PPE.

UVA Health will continue to partner with the community to support local healthcare needs.

How to Make a Donation

Where: The loading dock behind the Education Resource Center (1240 Lee St.) at UVA Health. There will be signage posted to direct community members to the donation center.

The donation center will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week.

Questions?

Please call 434.924.2390.