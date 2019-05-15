UVA Earns ‘A’ From National Hospital Safety Rating Group

University of Virginia Medical Center has earned an A on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national patient safety rating of all general hospitals in the U.S.

The rating is based on 28 publicly available safety measures, which include patient outcomes as well as the processes and structures hospitals have in place to provide quality care for their patients. The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit focused on hospital transparency and patient safety, compiles the ratings.

“I am thrilled to see the hard work of our physicians and our entire team over the past several years to enhance patient safety recognized with an ‘A’ from Leapfrog,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, acting executive vice president for health affairs at UVA and chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center. “This is a tremendous honor for UVA, and I thank every member of our team for their contribution to this award for their focused, diligent work each day to provide the highest-quality, safest care for our patients.”

Be Safe, the health system’s nationally recognized safety and quality program, continually drives improvements in patient safety and outcomes at UVA. Be Safe provides a disciplined daily method to solve any issues UVA care providers encounter to help drive excellent outcomes for their patients, even as UVA sees more severely ill patients with complex health needs.

“Earning this ‘A’ from Leapfrog reflects years of hard work and focused effort from our frontline care providers with the support of health system leaders,” said Tracey Hoke, MD, chief of quality and performance improvement at UVA Health System. “Each day, we seek new and better ways to care for our patients, guided by our Be Safe methodology, and we are committed to continuing that work to serve our patients.”