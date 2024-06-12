UVA Community Health Foundation Names New Board Chair, Board Members, and Executive Director

UVA Health today announced new board members and executives leading the UVA Community Health Foundation. The new members and leadership are:

Gary Jones II, board chair

Katie Min, board member at large

Robert Sweeney, board member at large

Felicia Blow, executive director

UVA Community Health Foundation receives philanthropic donations and gifts that benefit the facilities, staff and medical care teams at UVA Community Health. Part of UVA Health, UVA Community Health is comprised of three medical centers, an integrated network of medical practices, cancer care and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

“UVA Health is firmly positioned to keep care local and to deliver efficient, patient-centered care as we serve our communities,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s hospitals and clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. “Our foundation is a critically important component of how we further the mission of community medicine, and these new leaders will ensure that we build philanthropic support necessary to meet our current and future priorities.”

Gary Jones II, Board Chair

Gary Jones II formerly served as the foundation’s treasurer. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and currently serves as market president for Commercial Lending at Burke & Herbert Bank. He has held banking positions with M&T Bank, The Fauquier Bank, BB&T and First Virginia Bank. Additionally, Jones is an active volunteer in the Prince William community. His volunteer efforts currently include serving as a commissioner for the City of Manassas Economic Development Authority and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Youth for Tomorrow - New Life Center. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree from The College of William and Mary and a master’s degree in business administration from George Mason University.

Katie Min, Board Member

Katie Min serves as a Prince William County secondary English learner program specialist. Min is also the founder and chief executive officer of the K-12 Multilingual Institute, a nonprofit organization. Fluent in four languages, she leverages her personal and professional experiences to create inclusive learning environments where all students feel valued and empowered to succeed socially and academically. Min received her bachelor’s degree from Drew University and her master's degree from Boston University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate of education with a concentration in administration and supervision at the University of Virginia.

Robert Sweeney, Board Member

Robert Sweeney is president and chief executive officer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. He is responsible for providing overall leadership and management to the membership, board, staff and volunteers in executing the respective missions of the chamber organizations. Sweeney previously served as an executive in residence and strategic advisor to the dean at the Kogod School of Business. He also served as managing director for Global Cities Initiative and was president and founding CEO of DC2024, the region's bid for the 2024 Olympic Games, where he led a four-year effort and helped raise over $5 million through business and philanthropic support. Sweeney is a graduate of West Virginia University with bachelor’s degrees in history and philosophy.

Felicia Blow, Executive Director

Felicia Blow, PhD, APR, has been named the foundation’s executive director. Blow comes to the foundation with more than 25 years' experience in fundraising, business development, public relations and communications. She owns her own consultancy – Walker Blow Consulting – and is a former associate vice for development of the renowned historically black university, Hampton University, where she led the institution’s $150 million “Dream No Small Dreams II” fundraising campaign. Blow received her bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism from Hampton University, her MBA from Strayer University and her doctorate of philosophy from Old Dominion University.