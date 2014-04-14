UVA chosen for ‘100 Great Hospitals in America’ list

National healthcare publication Becker’s Hospital Review has selected University of Virginia Medical Center to its 2014 listing of “100 Great Hospitals in America.”

Becker’s Hospital Review describes the hospitals chosen for the honor as having “a rich history, strong credentials and a growing focus on how to best care for patients in an era of reform. These organizations have played home to some of the greatest medical advancements in U.S. healthcare history, and they are also the bastions of their respective communities — serving the roles of academic hubs or local mainstays.”

The publication selects hospitals for the listing based on its own research, nominations and several national hospital rankings. For example, Becker’s Hospital Review noted that 10 UVA medical specialties were included in the most recent U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” guide and that the UVA Cancer Center is “one of the top cancer treatment and research facilities in the region and is designated as a National Cancer Institute cancer center.”

R. Edward Howell, UVA Medical Center’s vice president and CEO, said the award reflects the commitment of everyone at the medical center to provide excellent care and service. “This recognition from Becker’s Hospital Review was earned through the hard work of our staff to advance the care we provide for patients both here in Central Virginia and throughout the Commonwealth.”

Hospitals cannot pay to be included on the “100 Great Hospitals in America” list. Becker’s Hospital Review does not rank the hospitals chosen for the listing and features them in alphabetical order.