UVA Children’s Opening Haymarket Pediatric Liver Clinic June 22

UVA Children’s will open its Pediatric Liver Clinic – Haymarket, providing comprehensive liver care for children, on June 22 right next to Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center.

The clinic will be located inside Unit 150 of the Heathcote Health Center, located at 15195 Heathcote Blvd. Appointments will be available the third or fourth Tuesday of every other month with Frank DiPaola, MD, UVA’s director of Pediatric Hepatology and medical director of Pediatric Liver Transplantation.

The clinic will see children with the full range of liver conditions, including jaundice, liver masses or liver cancer, liver or bile duct infections and hepatitis, as well as children who have had a liver transplant and are looking to establish follow-up care closer to home. Children whose conditions may require a liver transplant will be evaluated through a highly successful partnership between UVA Children’s and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Liver transplant patients benefit from the world-class expertise of both institutions and receive all their care in Charlottesville and Northern Virginia.

“Our goal is to make it easy for families in Northern Virginia to access high-quality, compassionate care for their child close to home from an excellent team that specializes in pediatric liver conditions,” DiPaola said.

To make an appointment, call 434.982.4256. To reach DiPaola or his nurse care coordinator, families may call 434.924.2457.