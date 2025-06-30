UVA Cancer Center Seeks Ideas to Reduce Cancer’s Impact

UVA Cancer Center is seeking innovative, community-led projects for its 2025 Comprehensive Community Grants program, which will award up to four grants of $10,000 each to reduce the burden of cancer.

The program is open to community groups in UVA Cancer Center’s service area of more than 3 million residents across 87 counties in Virginia and eastern West Virginia, ranging from Southwest and Southside Virginia to Culpeper and parts of Northern Virginia.

The annual program supports new initiatives or the expansion of existing efforts, with a focus on addressing cancer-related health disparities. Eligible applicants include a wide range of community-based nonprofits, including advocacy organizations, faith-based institutions, neighborhood committees, local municipalities, academic institutions and hospitals.

Past award winners have expanded access to cancer screening in underserved communities, increased awareness of the importance of early detection and helped reduce social isolation among pediatric cancer patients by providing devices and internet access to stay connected.

“Addressing cancer disparities requires deep partnerships and action,” said Lindsay Hauser, director of the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement at UVA Cancer Center. “These grants are designed to support community-driven efforts that reflect local needs and can make a lasting impact.”

Priority will be given to projects that:

target screenable cancers using evidence-based strategies;

address known cancer health disparities in the Cancer Center’s priority cancers and risk factors; and

align with needs identified by the UVA Cancer Center’s Community Advisory Council

The grant program supports the mission of the UVA Cancer Center, one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers, to educate the public about cancer, improve screening, conduct innovative research and provide cutting-edge, high-quality cancer care.

For more information about the grant application process and priority areas, please visit med.virginia.edu/community-outreach-engagement/supporting-research/uva-comprehensive-cancer-center-community-grants/. Organizations interested in applying for a grant must complete the portal’s letter-of-intent form by 5 p.m. July 31. Applicants with questions may email Brenna Robinson at [email protected].