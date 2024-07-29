UVA Cancer Center Seeks Ideas for Innovative Community Cancer Projects

The University of Virginia Cancer Center is seeking innovative, community-based projects to reduce the burden of cancer and enhance health equity. This annual program awards as many as five grants of up to $10,000 to support projects aimed at addressing cancer-related health disparities.

The grants are available to community groups operating within the cancer center’s service area, which serves 3.2 million people. The area includes eastern West Virginia and much of Virginia, including 87 counties from Southwest and Southside Virginia to Culpeper and parts of Northern Virginia.

The Comprehensive Community Grants program invites applications from a wide range of community-based nonprofits, including advocacy organizations, faith-based institutions, neighborhood committees, local municipalities, academic institutions and hospitals. Proposed projects should focus on cancer health promotion, prevention, early detection, risk factors or survivorship. Projects addressing screenable cancers, health disparities and priority areas identified by the UVA Cancer Center’s Community Advisory Council will be prioritized.

The grants program supports UVA Cancer Center’s mission as a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center to educate the public about cancer, improve screening, conduct innovative research and provide cutting-edge, high-quality cancer care. UVA Health is home to one of only 57 comprehensive cancer centers in the nation.

“Partnering with local organizations is key to our success in addressing the cancer burden,” said Lindsay Hauser, director of the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement at UVA Cancer Center. “We invite all community-based organizations to apply, especially those representing diverse and underserved populations. Their innovative ideas are vital to preventing cancer and enhancing survivorship.”

For more information about the grant application process and priority areas, please visit med.virginia.edu/community-outreach-engagement/uva-comprehensive-cancer-center-community-grants/. Organizations interested in applying for a grant must complete the portal’s letter-of-intent form by 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Applicants with questions may email Brenna Robinson at [email protected].