UVA Cancer Center Partnering to Expand Lung Cancer Screenings in Rural Virginia, West Virginia

UVA Cancer Center, Appalachian Community Cancer Alliance and Buchanan General Hospital (BGH) have teamed up to make getting screened for lung cancer easier for residents of rural Virginia and West Virginia. By simplifying the referral process and expanding community outreach, the newly formed Rural Appalachian Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (RALCSI), convened and facilitated by the Association of Cancer Care Centers, aims to increase screening access and improve early detection rates across the region.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in America, yet only 7% of eligible Virginia residents are screened, according to the American Lung Association. With smoking rates reaching 26.4% in rural areas such as Lenowisco, Mt. Rogers, and Cumberland Plateau, increasing access to lung cancer screenings is vital for early detection and improved health outcomes, Virginia Department of Health data shows.

Supporting Local Healthcare Providers

Healthcare providers in Buchanan County, Va., and McDowell, W.Va., and surrounding areas can now easily refer patients for screenings at BGH. The initiative offers:

virtual education about screening eligibility

patient education materials

materials to guide doctor-patient conversations about screenings

streamlined scheduling for lung cancer scans, with results reviewed by UVA Health radiologists

The Importance of Early Detection and Community Outreach

Annual lung cancer screenings with Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) can detect cancer earlier when it is more easily treatable. Recommended by the United States Preventative Task Force,LDCT scans are quick, safe, painless and covered by most insurance plans.

A key part of this initiative is the outreach work led by Jessica Roark, a UVA Cancer Center navigation outreach specialist. Roark works with communities to raise awareness about the benefits of early detection and helps connect residents with local screening resources. “Reaching out to the community is essential to improving health,” said Roark.“My goal is to make sure that everyone who might be eligible for a screening knows and feels comfortable taking the next step.”

“Our collaboration with UVA Cancer Center allows us to provide essential lung cancer screenings to more patients in the community,” said Marty Dale, director of radiology at BGH. “We’re making it easier for patients to access the care they need.”

As part of this collaborative effort, UVA Cancer Center’s lung cancer screening nurse coordinators play a critical role in patient support. They schedule screenings, explain results and guide patients through any follow-up care. Coordinators also connect patients to additional resources, including programs to help quit tobacco use and cancer care services as needed.

Who Should Get Screened

Individuals may be eligible for lung cancer screening if they:

are between ages 50 and 77

have a history of smoking one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years or more or two packs a day for 10 years or more

currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years

Get Involved and Learn More

To learn more about lung cancer screening eligibility or to refer patients, contact Jessica Roark at [email protected] or 276.685.3951.