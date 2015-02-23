UVA Cancer Center joins national research network seeking more personalized treatments

UVA Cancer Center is now one of six U.S. cancer centers in a national cancer research network that aims to develop more personalized treatments for cancer. Oncology Research Information Exchange Network

UVA is one of four new members of the

(ORIEN).

The addition of the new ORIEN members is expected to exponentially increase the number of patients consenting to donate their tissue and clinical data – including corresponding genomic data – for research to understand cancer at the molecular level, with the goal of developing more targeted cancer treatments.

Additional cancer centers are in the process of joining ORIEN, where partners share de-identified data to accelerate the development of targeted treatments, allowing researchers and clinicians to more quickly match eligible patients to clinical trials and conduct larger and richer analyses.

The Goal: Precision Medicine

ORIEN personifies “big data” – extensive databases with cancer patient information (medical history, cancer tissue, DNA) that can be used for basic research and clinical trials – that puts cancer genomics on the leading edge of precision medicine. Moffitt Cancer Center

ORIEN is expanding just as the national spotlight is focused on the promise of precision medicine. President Obama revealed his plan to invest in precision medicine during his State of the Union speech, and on Jan. 30 unveiled the $215 million initiative.

ORIEN also includes:

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James) City of Hope University of Colorado Cancer Center University of New Mexico Cancer Center (UNMCC)

More information about the research partnership is available from ORIEN .

About UVA Cancer Center

UVA Cancer Center is accredited by the Commission on Cancer and is one of 68 National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers in the U.S. for its work in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment. UVA Cancer Center provides comprehensive, world-class cancer treatment in an environment of caring for patients across Virginia, led by doctors who have been honored by publications such as Best Doctors in America® and America’s Top Doctors®.