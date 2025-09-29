UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center Highlights Importance of Screening During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September, UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center’s “Stay in the Game” initiative is partnering with trusted community voices in Danville and Charlottesville to encourage open conversations about prostate cancer and the importance of screenings.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States, with 1 in 8 men expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. Among Black men, the risk is even greater – nearly 1 in 6 will be diagnosed, and they are more than twice as likely to die from the disease compared with other men. In Danville, mortality rates are higher than the state average, making it a critical area for outreach.

Grassroots Outreach

Launched in late 2024 and expanded this summer, Stay in the Game is a community-centered program that raises awareness about prostate cancer. The initiative engages trusted community members, called champions, to lead conversations about prostate cancer in their own neighborhoods.

“This month's focus on prostate cancer is a perfect example of how we can empower our community, said Bethann James, a Stay in the Game Champion. “By providing valuable education and fostering awareness, we believe we can make a real difference and help save lives.”

In Danville, Stay in the Game partnered with faith leaders and community organizations to host educational events, health-themed BINGO games and public awareness activities. In the Charlottesville area, Stay in the Game champions led powerful discussions, prostate cancer survivors shared moving personal testimonials, and UVA researchers presented the latest advancements in innovative treatment approaches.

“We’re able to keep spreading awareness because of our passionate community partners,” said Ashley Banegas, outreach and engagement specialist for UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center. “They truly care about our community’s health.”

The City of Danville also issued a formal proclamation recognizing September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

“By declaring September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Danville, we are reminding families across our city of the importance of regular screenings, conversations with healthcare providers, and supporting our loved ones who may be affected by this disease,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “Together, we can spread awareness, save lives, and encourage our community to prioritize men’s health.”

UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center will continue ongoing efforts with community partners to sustain the momentum created during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and support long-term change in how prostate cancer is discussed and detected.

Screening Recommendations

The American Cancer Society recommends that men consult their healthcare provider in making an informed decision about when to start prostate screening, based on individual risk factors. Here’s when men are generally recommended to begin getting screened:

Age 50 for men at average risk of prostate cancer

Age 45 for men at high risk

Age 40 for men at higher risk

Your family history and race may affect your risk of developing prostate cancer. For more information on prostate cancer, visit the Stay in the Game website or speak with your healthcare provider.