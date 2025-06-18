UVA Cancer Center Expands Prostate Cancer Awareness Initiative

In recognition of Men’s Health Month, UVA Cancer Center is expanding “Stay in the Game,” a community-centered program to raise awareness across Virginia about prostate cancer and the importance of early screening. The latest phase includes a new educational toolkit, local events and outreach activities focused on addressing the impact of prostate cancer among men.

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer diagnosed in men, trailing only skin cancer. About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, with risk varying by age, race and family history. Black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer compared with white men.

Through early screening and innovative research that advances prostate care at UVA Cancer Center, many of those disparities can be reduced. Stay in the Game supports that effort by helping men understand what prostate cancer is, assess their risk and detect prostate cancer early.

“We work directly with local leaders to make sure prostate cancer awareness reaches our community,” said Ashley Banegas, UVA Cancer Center’s community outreach and engagement specialist for the Danville region. “When men see other men talking about prostate cancer, it builds trust and removes stigma, opening doors for action.”

A Community-Driven Approach

Launched in September 2024 with the support of community leaders, Stay in the Game is a grassroots effort to educate, empower and support men in conversations about their health. The program partners with local and statewide organizations to distribute free educational resources and connect men to screenings. The initiative also trains trusted community members, called champions, to lead conversations about prostate cancer in their own neighborhoods.

“There’s a stigma around talking about prostate cancer, but when men have access to trusted, reliable information, they’re more likely to join the conversation,” said Claudette Grant, UVA Cancer Center’s community outreach and engagement specialist for the Charlottesville region. “This program helps open the doors by providing support and opportunities to learn more and take action through early screening.”

A key part of the program’s expansion is a new educational toolkit developed with input from a dedicated steering committee and guidance from UVA Health professionals. The materials are designed to support local champions in starting conversations and encouraging early detection that resonates with their communities.

Screening Recommendations

The American Cancer Society recommends that men consult their healthcare provider in making an informed decision about when to start prostate screening, based on individual risk factors. Here’s when men are generally recommended to begin getting screened:

Age 50 for men at average risk of prostate cancer

Age 45 for men at high risk

Age 40 for men at higher risk

Your family history and race may affect your risk of developing prostate cancer. Talk with your healthcare provider to determine your risk level and the right time to begin screening.

Upcoming Events

Community events are being planned this summer in Charlottesville and the Danville area. These gatherings are expected to include open conversations about prostate cancer, information on risk factors and opportunities for men and their families to connect with local screening resources and support. Updates will be posted on the Stay in the Game website as plans are confirmed. The website is also home to free resources, toolkits and event information to help men across Virginia take control of their prostate health.