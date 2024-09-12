UVA Cancer Center Seeks Community Members for Community Cancer Research Fellowship

UVA Cancer Center invites community members to apply to its newly launched Community Cancer Research Fellows Program (CCRF), designed to foster collaboration on cancer research between researchers and the community.

The 10-month, paid program will equip participants with the skills to become equitable participants in cancer research. After initial training, fellows will be paired with researchers to share their perspectives and expertise, gaining hands-on experience and building confidence as active research partners.

“To create equitable research partnerships, we need to ensure both researchers and community members are prepared to contribute meaningfully,” said Wendy Cohn, PhD, UVA Cancer Center’s associate director for the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement. “Community members bring diverse backgrounds and valuable lived experiences, leading to more impactful research outcomes that truly address community health needs.”

The program is open to individuals passionate about community health. No prior experience or knowledge of cancer is required, but participants must attend in-person sessions in Charlottesville and commit up to five hours a week.

“Fellows will become valuable members of a research team, using their unique perspectives to help shape our studies,” said Marquita Taylor, UVA Cancer Center’s associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion. “They may spend one day in a research lab and the next gathering insights from their community. This program bridges the gaps between researchers and the community, making sure that UVA’s innovative research addresses the cancer burden more effectively. We encourage anyone passionate about their community to apply.”

Benefits of Becoming a Community Fellow

Developing valuable research skills

Gaining hands-on experience in cancer research

Contributing to impactful research that benefits the community

How to Apply

Interested community members should apply by Sept. 27. For more information and to submit an application, please visit the Community Cancer Research Fellow Program website. The program officially begins Oct. 23 in Charlottesville.