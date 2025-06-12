UVA Cancer Center Advisory Council Shares Roadmap for Reducing Cancer’s Impact

The UVA Cancer Center Community Advisory Council (CAC) has developed a community-focused roadmap to reduce cancer’s impact across Virginia and West Virginia. The roadmap will contribute to the Cancer Center’s plans for research and outreach across the 87 counties it serves in Virginia and West Virginia.

UVA Cancer Center’s catchment area has higher cancer death rates than the national average, particularly for colorectal, lung, breast and melanoma. Two common risk factors for cancer – obesity and tobacco use – play a role in the cancer burden. The CAC endorsed six priority areas: reducing obesity and tobacco use and reducing the burden of these four types of cancer through heightened prevention efforts along with better access to screening and treatment.

“The community's voice in cancer research, education, and treatment is crucial; it empowers patients, influences priorities and shapes healthcare policies to better address the needs of those affected by cancer,” said Ericca Facetti of Facetti Consulting LLC, the CAC co-chair. “By working alongside local partners, UVA Cancer Center is creating solutions that make a measurable difference.”

Understanding Cancer’s Root Causes

Approximately 37% of adults in UVA Cancer Center’s catchment area meet the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria for obesity, a known risk factor for multiple cancers. Additionally, adult smoking rates in several counties reach nearly 28%, well above the state average of 10.9%. Residents of rural areas and people with lower incomes often face additional challenges, including limited access to care, which can delay early detection and treatment.

“These challenges reinforce the need for community-driven strategies to reduce cancer and improve outcomes for residents across Virginia and West Virginia,” Wendy Cohn, PhD, UVA Cancer Center’s associate director for community outreach and engagement.

Here are two examples of the CAC’s recommendations to reduce the burden of cancer across the region:

Expanding Sun Safety Education

To address high melanoma rates, the CAC emphasized working with local partners to expand sun safety education. UVA Cancer Center has launched a comprehensive sun safety program in local schools through its community outreach and engagement office in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Cancer Action Coalition of Virginia.

The initiative provides:

Shade structures for outdoor areas

Sunscreen access for students

Educational materials for students

The program was piloted in eight Head Start classrooms and one rural school district, reaching over 1,000 students.

Helping More People Quit Tobacco

To address high smoking rates, the CAC recommended making resources to help people quit tobacco more accessible outside of health clinics. Melissa Little, PhD, director of UVA’s Center for Nicotine and Tobacco Research, backed by more than $5 million in funding from the National Cancer Institute, has partnered with local pharmacies to evaluate and expand access to resources that include nicotine replacement, counseling and text message-based support.

“These recommendations reflect our commitment to tackling the most pressing cancer challenges by ensuring that community voices guide our work,” Cohn said. “By incorporating community perspectives, we can better identify and break down barriers to prevention, early detection, and innovations in research – helping to create a healthier future for everyone in our region.”

About the Community Advisory Council

The 20-member CAC represents survivors, caregivers, advocacy groups, health systems, schools and providers from a variety of backgrounds. It is led by co-chairs Howard Chapman of Tri-Area Community Health and Facetti. Guided by a community-based participatory approach, the CAC collaborates with UVA Cancer Center leadership to align research and outreach activities with the needs of underserved communities.

More Information

To learn more about the roadmap’s recommendations and impact, visit the Community Advisory Council website.