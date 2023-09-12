U.S. News & World Report Names UVA Health Prince William Medical Center High-Performing Hospital for Heart Attack Care

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center has been named to the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Hospitals list as a high-performing hospital for heart attack care.

More than 6,000 hospitals nationwide were evaluated and only 873 were rated high performing. Hospitals earning this designation had quality outcomes that were significantly better than the national average.

U.S. News & World Report ratings are based on many quality indicators including survival rate, discharge directly to home (rather than another facility), readmission prevention, patient experience, volume of Medicare inpatients aged 65 and older (high volume is associated with better outcomes), public transparency, and nurse staffing. While this is the first time UVA Health Prince William Medical Center has received this rating from U.S. News & World Report, however, the hospital has been nationally recognized previously for its heart care. It holds The Joint Commission Primary Heart Attack Ready certification and was recognized and awarded the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite.

“I am incredibly proud of our cardiology providers, nurses and all members of the care teams for the excellent quality of care they provide to our patients every day,” said Zan Zaidi, MD, UVA Community Health’s Chief Medical Officer. “Receiving this designation is proof that the continued development of the cardiac program at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is key to continue meeting the needs of our community. As we continue to expand it, I believe we will see it exceed expectations.”

About UVA Health Prince William Medical Center

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is a 130-bed community hospital with a comprehensive offering of services in emergency, heart and vascular, orthopedics and spine, imaging, women’s health, labor and delivery with a level 3 NICU, cancer care, therapy services, inpatient and outpatient behavioral health, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, and sleep lab services. The facility earned Magnet® re-designation in 2021 and its cardiology, maternity and neurology programs have received national recognitions. The Leapfrog Group has awarded Prince William Medical Center with an 'A' grade for patient safety for 10 consecutive grading periods. The American Heart Association has awarded the hospital with Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite, and has been named High-Performing for Heart Attach care by U.S. News & World Report.