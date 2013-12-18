Update on 11th Street closure for electrical line relocation

Work along 11 th Street to relocate an electrical line is proceeding ahead of schedule.

Below is an updated schedule for the closures of a portion of 11 th Street between Lee Street and the railroad tracks to vehicles only:

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 20. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.

During construction work, drivers can access the 11 th Street entrance to the 11 th Street Garage at UVA Health System via West Main Street. Lee Street can be reached via Jefferson Park Avenue or Roosevelt Brown Boulevard.

This section of 11 th Street will remain open for pedestrians during construction.