University of Virginia School of Medicine Releases Third Issue of Hospital Drive

Hospital Drive , an on-line journal that encourages original work examining themes of health, illness and healing, has released its third and largest issue.

"We are extremely pleased with the third issue of Hospital Drive as it is our first open issue, accepting submissions from all interested writers, poets, and artists, regardless of their background," said Editor-in-Chief Daniel Becker, Professor of Medicine and Public Health Sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and director of the UVA Center for Biomedical Ethics & Humanities. "This is by far the largest issue of Hospital Drive as we have expanded its size to accommodate the volume of outstanding work which is being submitted from across the country."

Launched in fall 2006 and hosted by the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Hospital Drive encourages original creative work that examines themes of health, illness, and healing. Submissions are open to anyone, but preference is given to those involved in providing, teaching, studying, or researching patient care.

All work offered in Hospital Drive is judged anonymously by reviewers and the editorial board. Poems, short fiction, personal essays, reviews, photography, visual art, audio, and video are considered.

Included in the current issue are selections from the Seven Doctors Project, in which seven local writers were mentors to physicians and helped then during an eight-week workshop project in the spring of 2008.

For more information or to submit work: http://hospitaldrive.med.virginia.edu/

From October 22 - 24, 2009, Hospital Drive will host a manuscript conference. Open to all physician writers with poetry and prose on the verge of submission, the conference will bring together professional writers to work closely on preparing the participant's works for publication. For further details, interested parties should email [email protected] .

Hospital Drive gets its name from an actual road at the University of Virginia. Situated between Thomas Jefferson's original academic village and the earliest buildings of the School of Medicine, it brings visitors into a community of scholars, teachers, healers, artists and the people they serve.