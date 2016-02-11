University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC partner to expand pediatric liver transplantation in Virginia

To increase access to care for transplant patients throughout the state of Virginia, University of Virginia Children’s Hospital is partnering with Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC to expand its pediatric liver transplant program.

“The expertise and experience of the team from Children’s Hospital will enable us to enhance the quality care we provide and help more children from Virginia receive a liver transplant closer to home,” said Kenneth Brayman, MD, PhD, FACS, division chief of transplant surgery and director of the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center at UVA.

In 1981, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC opened the country’s first comprehensive pediatric transplant center under the guidance of transplant pioneer Thomas E. Starzl, MD, PhD. The Hillman Center for Pediatric Transplantation at Children’s Hospital has performed more than 1,200 pediatric liver transplants – more than any other center in the United States, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), with patient survival rates consistently higher than national averages. The program remains at the leading edge of expertise, innovation, and patient- and family centered care for transplant patients from all over the world.

The transplant team at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC will work to expand access to pediatric liver transplant services at the UVA Transplant Center, which, since 1989, has performed more than 60 pediatric liver transplants. According to the most recent data, UVA’s survival rates exceed national averages.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring our unique experience and expertise in pediatric liver transplantation to families in the Virginia area,” said George V. Mazariegos, MD, chief, pediatric transplantation at Children’s. “We look forward to expanding our transplant services and providing the best possible care to these patients and families.”

Members of the transplant team from Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC will participate in the management of patients at UVA. Transplant surgeons, medical specialists and nurses from UVA and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC will perform pediatric liver transplant surgeries together at UVA.

About Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC

Regionally, nationally, and globally, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. Children’s Hospital has fulfilled this mission since its founding in 1890. Children’s is named consistently to several elite lists of pediatric hospitals, including ranking 7th among children’s hospitals and schools of medicine (FY 2014) in funding for pediatric research provided by the National Institutes of Health, and is one of 10 pediatric hospitals in the United States named to U.S. News & World Report ’s Honor Roll of America’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for 2015-2016.

About UVA Health

UVA Health is an academic health system that includes a 612-bed hospital, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia. UVA is recognized for excellence by U.S. News & World Report, Best Doctors in America and America’s Top Doctors.

About UVA Children’s

UVA Children’s provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. It is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report and includes a hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center with 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants, a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18 and the UVA Child Health Research Center. The Battle Building, opened in 2014, consolidates outpatient children’s care at a single location in Charlottesville.