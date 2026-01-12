Becker’s Names UVA Health University Medical Center to ‘100 Great Hospitals in America’ List

UVA Health University Medical Center has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of “100 great hospitals in America.”

In its introduction to the list, the national healthcare publication said that “these hospitals stand out for their exceptional clinical performance, unwavering focus on patient safety, and dedication to innovation, research and education. Their commitment to delivering outstanding patient experiences has earned them national recognition.”

Mitch Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, noted that he witnessed the extraordinary care provided at UVA Health long before he took the helm as the health system’s leader in 2025. “As their colleague for 20 years, I’ve seen first-hand the incredible care our team members provide to patients each and every day,” said Rosner, former chair of UVA’s Department of Medicine. “This honor from Becker’s reflects our team’s dedication to our patients and our communities.”

Becker’s said that UVA Health University Medical Center is “a destination for highly complex and specialized care,” which includes:

Becker’s also highlighted the medical center’s graduate medical education program, which has been continuously re-accredited for more than 10 years with no areas for improvement noted by its accrediting body. The publication also noted several new initiatives to improve access to care, including a mobile care unit, an expanded cancer infusion center, orthopedic same-day and walk-in injury care and a centralized pharmacy services center.

“Our team is also seeking new and better ways to serve our patients and make it easier for them to get the care they need,” said Terrie Edwards, MHA, FACHE, interim chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “Their commitment to our patients is truly outstanding, and I’m so excited to see them recognized by Becker’s.”