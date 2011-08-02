U.S. News names 67 UVA physicians as “Top Doctors” in new online directory

Sixty-seven physicians from the University of Virginia Health System appear on the first “Top Doctors” directory issued by U.S. News & World Report.

Of the 67 UVA doctors selected, 48 are among the top 1 percent in the nation in their respective fields, according to Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., which collaborated with U.S. News to create the on-line directory.

UVA Medical Center ranked first among hospitals in central Virginia by a vast margin for the number of top doctors – no other institution in the region had more than one physician listed. UVA also ranked second in the state just behind INOVA Fairfax (68), and followed by Virginia Commonwealth University Health System (51) and Sentara Norfolk General (48).

The U.S. News list, which includes nearly 30,000 doctors from across the nation, expands upon Castle Connolly’s annual publication America’s Top Doctors and other guides.

The U.S. News “Top Doctors” list was compiled from nominations submitted by doctors across the United States who could nominate their peer physicians. The list then was reviewed by Castle Connolly’s physician-led research team.

A searchable version of the complete U.S. News “Top Doctors” list is available online at http://www.usnews.com/top-doctors .

The UVA doctors named as U.S. News Top Doctors by specialty are:

Cardiology - Dr. George A. Beller Cardiac Electrophysiology - Dr. John P. DiMarco Dermatology – Dr. Mark Russell Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism - Dr. Eugene J. Barrett, Dr. Alan C. Dalkin, Dr. John C. Marshall, Dr. Mary Lee Vance Geriatric Psychiatry - Dr. Suzanne Holroyd Gerontology –Dr. Diane G. Snustad Gynecologic Oncology - Dr. Linda R. Duska, Dr. Susan C. Modesitt , Dr. Peyton T. Taylor, Jr. Heart Surgery – Christine L. Lau Hematology – Dr. John J. Densmore, Dr. Mary J. Laughlin, Dr. B. Gail Macik Infectious Diseases - Dr. Richard D. Pearson, Dr. W. Michael Scheld Maternal and Fetal Medicine – Dr. James E. Ferguson II Medical Oncology – Dr. Christiana M. Brenin, Dr. Paula M. Fracasso, Dr. William W. Grosh, Dr. Hanna Sanoff, Dr. Christopher Thomas, Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss, Dr. Michael E. Williams Neonatal Perinatal Medicine - Dr. Robert J. Boyle, Dr. John Kattwinkel Nephrology - Dr. W. Kline Bolton, Dr. Mark D. Okusa Neurological Surgery - Dr. Christopher I. Shaffrey, Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey Neurology - Dr. Steven T. DeKosky, Dr. Daryl R. Gress, Dr. Elliott C. Haley, Jr., Dr. Ivan Login, Dr. David Schiff, Dr. G. Frederick Wooten Neuroradiology - Dr. Mary E. Jensen Obstetrics & Gynecology – Dr. Kathie L. Hullfish, Dr. Amir A. Jazaeri Orthopaedic Surgery – Dr. David R. Diduch, Dr. Mark D. Miller Otolaryngology - Dr. Bradley W. Kesser, Dr. Paul A. Levine Pathology – Dr. Kristen Atkins, Dr. Stacey E. Mills, Dr. Mark H. Stoler Pediatric Hematology-Oncology – Dr. Kimberly P. Dunsmore Pediatric Surgery - Dr. Bradley M. Rodgers Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Dr. Paul T. Diamond Plastic Surgery - Dr. Raymond F. Morgan Psychiatry - Dr. Randolph J. Canterbury II Radiation Oncology - Dr. James M. Larner, Dr. Monica M. Morris, Dr. Tyvin A. Rich Reproductive Endocrinology – Dr. Bruce Bateman Rheumatology – Dr. Janet E. Lewis Surgery - Dr. Reid B. Adams, Dr. Todd Bauer, Dr. John B. Hanks, Dr. Bruce D. Schirmer, Dr. Craig L. Slingluff, Jr. Thoracic Surgery - Dr. David R. Jones, Dr. Irving L. Kron Urology - Dr. William D. Steers Vascular Surgery - Dr. Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr.