U.S. News ‘Best Hospitals’ guide honors five UVA specialties

U.S. News and World Report has honored five specialties at University of Virginia Health System in the publication’s 2015-2016 “Best Hospitals” guide. Diabetes & Endocrinology

UVA’s

program is ranked in a tie for 39 th , placing UVA among approximately 3 percent of U.S. hospitals with a nationally ranked program. Four additional specialties were honored as “high-performing,” meaning they rank among the top 25 percent nationally in their specialties: Cancer

NephrologyNeurology & NeurosurgeryOrthopedics neonatology

These five adult specialties join four pediatric specialties –

, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology – that are nationally ranked in U.S. News’ 2015-2016 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide. hospital rankings

“While rankings like these from U.S. News are just one of many ways to evaluate hospitals, I’m pleased to see the hard work of our team members from across the Health System received national recognition,” said Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “This reflects our ongoing efforts to become the safest hospital in America to receive and provide care.”

The U.S. News “Best Hospitals” rankings are based on a variety of factors, including patient safety, patient outcomes, use of advanced technology, the availability of certain patient services, the number of patients cared for in each specialty, nurse staffing levels and accreditations by select third-party groups.

See the complete list of

.