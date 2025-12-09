UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center earn High Performing Designations for Uncomplicated Pregnancy; Maternity Care Access

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have earned top rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Both medical centers received “High Performing” and “Maternity Care Access” designations, highlighting their commitment to providing superior care for communities with limited access to maternity services.

“I am incredibly proud to see our teams once again recognized for their hard work and unwavering dedication to the families we serve,” said Michelle Strider, chief nursing officer, for UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “Across our labor and delivery, mother-baby, and neonatal intensive care units, our team members consistently deliver exceptional care. We are deeply committed to providing the highest level of support in advanced community care settings—offering comfort, expertise, and hope from the very beginning of each child’s life.”

U.S. News evaluates hospitals based on data related to uncomplicated pregnancies, focusing on hospitals with high volumes of births. High-performing hospitals demonstrate lower rates of C-sections, fewer severe newborn complications, reductions in episiotomies, and higher percentages of mothers’ breastfeeding. The report also acknowledged the hospitals for offering valuable services such as child birthing classes, lactation consultants, immersive hydrotherapy tubs during labor, overnight partner stays, postpartum depression screenings, and more. It also acknowledges when hospitals have a Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), which includes Prince William Medical Center’s Level III NICU.

Rankings only catch a glimpse of the daily exceptional work performed by our maternity teams,” states Strider. “I am incredibly proud of the consistency and dedication our team demonstrates every day, providing care during a time that is both exciting and, at times, overwhelming for our patients and their families. This well-deserved recognition reflects our ongoing mission to deliver superior healthcare to people of all ages.”

As of mid-November, Prince William Medical Center delivered more than 1,720 babies in 2025, including 22 sets of twins, and admitted 240 babies for care in the Level III NICU. The NICU provides comprehensive care to babies born before 32 weeks’ gestation or requiring complex care. The babies are in a 12-bed unit with state-of-the-art technology, supported by an around-the-clock care team of neonatologists. These pediatricians are specially trained to care for premature and ill newborns, and have telemedicine connectivity to the Level IV NICU specialty team at UVA Health Children’s in Charlottesville.



The Family Birth unit at Culpeper Medical Center has delivered more than 540 babies this year. As the community grows, the demand for additional labor and delivery options, along with pediatric care, continues to rise. While UVA Health continues to optimize the services available to inpatients at the hospital, it continues to expand its clinic services to support pediatrics and family medicine, with two local clinics opened this past year---UVA Health Pediatrics Dominion and UVA Health Family and Same Day Care Dominion.

The Prince William Medical Center NICU plays a crucial role in the lives of newborns and families in the community, helping the most vulnerable babies have the best chance at a healthy future. The facility is embarking on a renovation of the women and children’s center. Philanthropic donations have been a driving force in the creation, and now renovation, of this part of the hospital and remain critical to ensuring the NICU remains a lifeline for the littlest patients. Donations for both the Prince William Medical Center and Culpeper Medical Center women and children’s services are accepted by the UVA Community Health Foundation at Uvahealth.com/givehealth.