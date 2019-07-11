Skip to main content
To Reduce Cancer’s Terrible Toll, UVA Reaches Out to Those Often Left Unheard

Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

The UVA Cancer Center is reaching out to the people it serves to identify and overcome barriers to care.

With the help of the UVA Center for Survey Research, the Cancer Center is preparing to collect opinions from people in the 94 localities that are home to more than 80 percent of the Cancer Center’s patients. UVA is placing particular emphasis on reaching people who are often underrepresented in surveys – including rural residents, low-income residents, minorities and people aged 25 to 45.

“The goal of this assessment is to better understand the needs of residents in the commonwealth so the UVA Cancer Center can provide targeted and expert cancer prevention, cancer-risk reduction and quality services to cancer survivors,” said Wendy Cohn, PhD, Associate Director for Community Outreach and Engagement at UVA Cancer Center. “This will benefit our patients, families and residents of the commonwealth because we will be able to provide programs and services that are uniquely tailored to patients. We will be better able to respond to the needs and preferences of our patients by providing timely and evidence-based programs to those who need them.​”

Providing the Best Cancer Care

The research team will inquire about important topics including barriers to care, residents’ use of technology, their cancer screening and prevention behaviors and their attitudes toward genetic testing and medical research.

UVA will do this through the traditional survey methods of phone calls and mailings, but the researchers are also taking advantage of social media: To reach those often left unreached, UVA plans to launch a social media campaign on both Facebook and Instagram.

Cancer Center leaders hope to collect opinions from at least 2,000 people. They plan to use the information to improve how the center serves its patients and to devise solutions to the problems that prevent people from getting the best care possible. The results could lead to new medical interventions, for example, or inform policy changes to improve public health, increase cancer prevention efforts and enhance cancer care.

“The UVA Cancer Center is dedicated to reducing the burden of cancer in the commonwealth through excellence in research, education, treatment and community service,” said Roger T. Anderson, PhD, of UVA’s Department of Public Health Sciences, the associate director for population sciences for the Cancer Center. “We are delighted that this NCI [National Cancer Institute] initiative will allow us to gain valuable insight in the commonwealth on where assistance is needed on topics such as increasing awareness of cancer prevention, stopping use of tobacco products, becoming physically active, reducing barriers to recommended cancer-screening services and getting access to the latest and most effective cancer therapies. We look forward to sharing the results of this survey with the many community partners, health systems and cancer prevention stakeholders throughout Virginia.”

About UVA's Cancer Campaign

The outreach campaign is expected to begin in the coming weeks. The project is being coordinated by researcher Rajesh Balkrishnan, PhD, of UVA’s Department of Public Health Sciences.

“By collecting detailed behavioral data through this survey that are specific and representative to patients in the UVA Cancer Center area, we can understand region-specific risk factors and behaviors related to cancer,” Balkrishnan said. “This will enable researchers and clinicians at UVA to design interventions and treatment strategies that will most benefit patients.”

The research is being funded by NCI grant 3P30CA044579-27S5. The NCI is part of the National Institutes of Health.

To keep up with the latest medical research news from UVA, subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog.

The Cancer Survey Area Includes:

Albemarle
 Alleghany
 Amherst
 Appomattox
 Augusta
 Bath
 Bedford
 Bland
 Botetourt
 Buchanan
 Buckingham
 Campbell
 Carroll
 Charlotte
 Clarke
 Craig
 Culpeper
 Cumberland
 Dickenson
 Fauquier
 Floyd
 Fluvanna
 Franklin
 Frederick
 Giles
 Grayson
 Greene
 Halifax
 Henry
 Highland
 Lee
 Louisa
 Madison
 Montgomery
 Nelson
 Orange
 Page
 Patrick
 Pittsylvania
 Prince Edward
 Pulaski
 Rappahannock
 Roanoke
 Rockbridge
 Rockingham
 Russell
 Scott
 Shenandoah
 Smyth
 Spotsylvania
 Stafford
 Tazewell
 Warren
 Washington
 Wise
 Wythe
 Bedford City
 Bristol City
 Buena Vista City
 Charlottesville City
 Covington City
 Danville City
 Fredericksburg City
 Galax City
 Harrisonburg City
 Lexington City
 Lynchburg City
 Martinsville City
 Norton City
 Radford City
 Roanoke City
 Salem City
 Staunton City
 Waynesboro City
 Winchester City
 Fayette
 Greenbrier
 Hardy
 Kanawha
 McDowell
 Mercer
 Monroe
 Nicholas
 Pendleton
 Pocahontas
 Raleigh
 Summers
 Wyoming
 Loudoun
 Fairfax
 Arlington
 City of Alexandria
 City of Fairfax
 City of Falls Church

