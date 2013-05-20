Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, appointed director of UVA Cancer Center

Thomas P. Loughran, Jr., MD, will become director of the University of Virginia Cancer Center , F. Palmer Weber-Smithfield Foods Professor of Oncology Research and Professor of Medicine on Aug. 15, 2013. large granular lymphocyte (LGL) leukemia.

“Dr. Loughran combines extensive experience and expertise as a researcher, clinician and administrator, making him an ideal choice to lead UVA Cancer Center,” said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, FACP, vice president and dean of UVA School of Medicine.

“His ability to provide excellent patient care and strong leadership will help us continue to enhance the cancer care we provide for our patients,” said R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of UVA Medical Center.

Since 2003, Loughran has served as the founding director of the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine. He previously served as program leader of hematologic malignancies at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute at the University of South Florida, associate director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at SUNY Health Science Center, and chief of hematology at the Syracuse Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y. He completed his fellowship in medical oncology at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center under direction of Nobel Laureate, Dr. E.D. Thomas and remained on faculty there for seven years.

Loughran earned his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia. His career as a physician scientist is a testament to translational research beginning with his discovery of

He has enjoyed continuous federal grant support for the past 26 years and currently is the principal investigator on three RO1 grants from the National Cancer Institute. He has published numerous articles in high impact peer-reviewed journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine, Lancet, Journal of Clinical Investigation, Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Blood.UVA Cancer Center

Loughran is looking forward to joining UVA’s National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center and building on the center’s strong base to reach its goal of earning NCI designation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I am impressed by the passion and skill of the researchers and clinicians at

, along with the patient-centered facilities such as the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center,” Loughran said. “I am excited to work with the team at UVA to support their work in discovering breakthrough treatments and providing high-quality cancer care to patients in Virginia.”

Loughran will replace Michael Weber, PhD, who is stepping down from the post after 12 years to focus on his research. Weber will continue as a UVA faculty member.