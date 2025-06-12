UVA HEALTH PRINCE WILLIAM RECEIVES DONATION FROM SUBARU OF STERLING

MANASSAS, VA, June 10, 2025 – UVA Health Prince William Medical Center received a generous donation from Subaru of Sterling. Subaru partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) as part of the national Subaru Loves to Care® initiative supporting patients and families impacted by blood cancer. This is the tenth year Subaru has donated comfort items and messages of hope to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (2024), every three minutes, a new patient in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. The treatment and rehabilitation process can often be long and arduous, leaving patients feeling cold, confined, and in a weakened state. The donation of comfort items, warm blankets, and messages of encouragement is just one-way Subaru of Sterling is committed to supporting the health and well-being of the community.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Subaru of Sterling for their generous donation of blankets for our patients," said Mike Barkema, Assistant Vice President, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. "This thoughtful gesture not only provides warmth and comfort but also shows our patients that they are supported and cared for during their toughest times. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in their journey toward healing. Their ongoing partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is a powerful reflection of their commitment to the well-being of our community and to bringing comfort to those facing blood cancer"

Subaru of Sterling is a cornerstone in the community, with over 80 years of service to the community. Sterling continues to prioritize philanthropy and community engagement throughout the year. Their collaboration with LLS and participation in the Subaru Loves to Care® initiative is just one part of their broader mission to support local families and individuals facing health challenges. "Subaru of Sterling in partnership with LLS is honored to support UVA Health Prince William Medical Center through Subaru Loves to Care®," said Megan McDuffie, General Manager, Subaru of Sterling. "As a long-standing member of the community, our dealership knows the impact of cancer on our community. Here at Subaru, we think of our neighbors as our family. It is our privilege to contribute to the well-being of our neighbors and friends during their time of need. This year, along with cards of well wishes and encouragement, we donated 80 plush blankets.”

“The UVA Community Health Foundation is deeply grateful for the annual Subaru Loves to Care contributions over the last decade. This support greatly benefits the needs of our cancer patients at Prince William Medical Center and UVA Health Gainesville Cancer Care,” said Felicia Blow, Executive Director, UVA Community Health Foundation.

Subaru of Sterling joins over 630 Subaru retailers nationwide in partnership with LLS, collectively demonstrating the power of community support in the fight against blood cancers. At the end of 2025 Subaru will have supported nearly 500,000 cancer patients nationwide, as the largest LLS automotive donor. For more information about Subaru Loves to Care® and how to get involved, visit Subaru Loves to Care®.