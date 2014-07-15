Seven UVA Specialties recognized in U.S. News ‘Best Hospitals’ guide

Seven University of Virginia Health System specialties are honored in the U.S. News & World Report 2014-2015 “Best Hospitals” guide.

U.S. News cited the following programs for being among the top 25 percent in their respective specialties:

Cancer Diabetes & Endocrinology Gynecology Nephrology Neurology & Neurosurgery Orthopedics Urology

These seven specialties join the neonatology and urology programs at UVA Children’s Hospital , which were honored in June as part of U.S. News’ “ Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

“I want to congratulate all of our dedicated faculty and staff members for helping us earn these recognitions and for their ongoing efforts to help us progress toward our goal of becoming the safest hospital in America,” said Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs.

U.S. News bases its “Best Hospitals” guide on several factors, including patient outcomes, patient safety, staffing levels, the use of technology, availability of certain patient services and recognitions by certain third-party groups.

Additional information on the U.S. News rankings is available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.