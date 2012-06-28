Section of Lee Street closed weekend of June 30

A portion of Lee Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 29, through Sunday, July 1, to install the framework of a new pedestrian bridge. Lee Street will be closed between Jefferson Park Avenue and the entrance to the Emergency Department at the University of Virginia Medical Center .

Drivers and pedestrians may use Roosevelt Brown Boulevard and Crispell Drive to reach the following locations at UVA Medical Center:

Lee Street Garage Emergency Department University Hospital Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

Signs and message boards will be posted to help direct drivers and pedestrians. Staff members will be stationed at both ends of the closed section of Lee Street to provide assistance.