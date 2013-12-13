Section of 11th Street to close for electrical line relocation

A portion of 11 th Street between Lee Street and the railroad tracks will be closed to vehicles from 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 through 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 to relocate an electrical line.

This section of 11 th Street will also be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 23-25 to complete the utility work.

During construction work, drivers can access the 11 th Street entrance to the 11 th Street Garage at UVA Health System via West Main Street. Lee Street can be reached via Jefferson Park Avenue or Roosevelt Brown Boulevard.

This section of 11 th Street will remain open for pedestrians.

Electronic signage and construction personnel will help direct traffic.