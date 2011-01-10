School of Medicine releases fourth issue of creative journal Hospital Drive

Hospital Drive, an on-line journal that encourages original creative work examining themes of health, illness and healing, has released its fourth and largest issue.

"We are pleased to share the fourth issue of Hospital Drive with our readers and viewers," said Editor-in-Chief Daniel Becker, M.D., M.P.H., M.F.A., professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and director of the UVA Center for Biomedical Ethics & Humanities. "The submission of so many outstanding works makes the selection process that much more difficult. Health is such an emotional, all-encompassing subject, that the quality of submissions for each issue continues to amaze the editors."

Launched in fall 2006, Hospital Drive is hosted by the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Submissions are open to anyone, but preference is given to those involved in providing, teaching, studying, or researching patient care.

Issue four features works by University of Virginia Professor of English John Casey, former head of the Division of Rheumatology at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Dr. Mary Moore, and Dr. John Voss, a general internist and associate professor at UVA.

All work offered in Hospital Drive is judged anonymously by reviewers and the editorial board. Poems, short fiction, personal essays, reviews, photography, visual art, audio, and video are considered.

Hospital Drive gets its name from an actual road at the University of Virginia. Situated between Thomas Jefferson's original academic village and the earliest buildings of the School of Medicine, it brings visitors into a community of scholars, teachers, healers, artists and the people they serve.