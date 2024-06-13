Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas Donates Patient Care Kits to UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas joined hands with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in a compassionate endeavor, delivering care kits to patients undergoing cancer treatment at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. The donations comprised 80 blankets and patient care kits, each adorned with heartfelt handwritten messages of hope. This gesture was part of the Subaru Loves to Care® initiative, a nationwide effort dedicated to offering solace and support to individuals and families affected by blood cancer. Notably, this marks the ninth consecutive year of Subaru of America's collaboration with LLS in providing these essential care packages.

Every three minutes, a new patient in the United States is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma. The treatment and rehabilitation process can often be long and arduous, leaving patients feeling cold, confined and in a weakened state. The donation of blankets, hand lotion, lip balm, eye masks, games, and messages of encouragement is just one way Safford Brown Subaru and LLS are committed to supporting the health and well-being of the Prince William community.

“Safford Brown Subaru and their customers and team members have been long-term supporters of our patients and community with the support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and we truly appreciate them,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s medical centers in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper. “It is especially meaningful to our patients and staff to strengthen our foundation by encouraging community engagement and health equity to cultivate a healthier community.”

This is the ninth year Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas has donated to the patients of UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, as part of their year-round commitment to the local community. Safford Brown Subaru is one of more than 600 national Subaru retailers across the country working with LLS to help support families and children impacted by blood cancer. Learn more about the Subaru Loves to Care initiative.