Riverside Health System, University of Virginia Health System and Jefferson Area Board for Aging Partner to Provide New Healthcare Option for Seniors

Seniors in Central Virginia will soon have a new option for receiving long-term care without moving to a nursing home.

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services has awarded a contract to the University of Virginia Health System , Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) and Riverside Health System to develop a Charlottesville-area Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The Charlottesville PACE service area will include Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Nelson, Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa.

“We are pleased with the decision and are excited to work with UVA and JABA,” says Craig Connors, Vice President of Home and Community Based Services at Riverside Health System, which operates a Richmond-area and a Hampton-area PACE. “Riverside is committed to the PACE model of care. It is a tried and true system for delivering quality care to a very vulnerable group of people.”

PACE is a national program active in more than 30 states to provide older adults with an alternative to a nursing home. PACE provides healthcare and long-term care services to older adults at the PACE center during the day; at night, patients continue to live at home with family support.

The Charlottesville-area PACE will be open to seniors insured through Medicaid and Medicare, as well as residents with private insurance.

“The University of Virginia Health System is delighted to participate in bringing PACE to Charlottesville,” said R. Edward Howell, Vice President and CEO of the UVA Medical Center. “PACE is a welcomed addition to the continuum of care already provided to the community and surrounding areas."

“JABA has long advocated for a PACE to start in this area,” added Gordon Walker, JABA’s CEO. “Its offerings will certainly elevate the quality and access of geriatric care.”

Available for interviews:

Craig Connors, Vice President, Home and Community Based Services, Riverside Health System Larry Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, University of Virginia Health System Thomas Saul, Program Manager, University of Virginia Health System Gordon Walker, CEO, Jefferson Area Board for Aging