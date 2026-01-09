With Flu, Respiratory Illnesses Rising, UVA Health Offers Multiple Care Options

Cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses are on the rise across Virginia, increasing wait times at emergency departments across the state. Patients with less-severe symptoms may want to consider other options offered by UVA Health, including same-day, urgent care and virtual visits, that can speed up how quickly they get the care they need.

Here is some information to help you decide what option may be best for you. If you are pregnant, being treated for cancer, have had a transplant, or are immunocompromised, please contact your specialist’s office for advice about your current symptoms and directions on the most appropriate setting for you to seek care.

Same-Day Care

Many UVA Health outpatient clinics offer same-day appointment to care for non-emergency conditions that need prompt attention, including:

Fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and other cold and flu-like symptoms

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Minor wounds or injuries such as small cuts, small burns, bruises or insect bites

Rashes

Sprains or other minor injuries

Urgent Care

UVA Health offers in-person and virtual urgent care visits for health issues that require care more quickly but aren’t life-threatening or an emergency, including:

Fever over 103 degrees

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting that won’t stop

Sudden, severe stomach pain or cramping

Allergic reactions such as hives or a sudden rash, difficulty breathing and wheezing

Cuts needing stitches (bleeding will not stop, or bandages are soaked)

Possible fracture, break, sprain or other injury from a serious fall or accident

Burns that are deep (through all layers of your skin), large (bigger than the palm of your hand), or burns from a chemical or electrical source

When to Visit the Emergency Department

Go to your nearest emergency department for very serious, life-threatening health problems, including:

Heart attack signs, including chest pain or trouble breathing

Stroke symptoms, such as sudden weakness, slurred speech or confusion

Serious head, neck or back injuries

Serious allergic reactions

Seizures

At UVA Health’s emergency departments, masking is now required upon entry.

More Information, Locations

Visit UVA Health’s Same-Day & Urgent Care Options page for more information on when and where to receive care.