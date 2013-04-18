Portion of Lee Street closed weekend of April 20

A section of Lee Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21, to repair pavement on Lee Street and for construction work on a pedestrian crosswalk. Lee Street will be closed between Jefferson Park Avenue and the entrance to the Emergency Department at University of Virginia Medical Center.

Drivers and pedestrians should use Roosevelt Brown Boulevard to reach the following locations at UVA Medical Center:

Lee Street Garage Emergency Department University Hospital Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

Signs and message boards will be posted to help direct drivers and pedestrians. Staff members will be stationed at both ends of the closed section of Lee Street to provide assistance.