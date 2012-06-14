Portion of Lee Street closed Saturday, June 16

A section of Lee Street will be closed from 12 a.m. Saturday, June 16, until 12 a.m. Sunday, June 17, to remove a construction crane. Lee Street will be closed between Jefferson Park Avenue and the Northgate entrance to the University of Virginia Medical Center .

Drivers and pedestrians may use Roosevelt Brown Boulevard and Crispell Drive to reach the following locations at UVA Medical Center:

Lee Street Garage Emergency Department Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center University Hospital

Signs and message boards will be posted to help direct drivers and pedestrians. Staff members will be stationed at both ends of the closed section of Lee Street to provide assistance.

The crane is being removed to provide room for the installation of the framework of a new pedestrian bridge between the Lee Street Garage and UVA Medical Center, which is scheduled for June 30-July 1.