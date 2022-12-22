PKD Foundation Names UVA Health as Center of Excellence

The PKD Foundation, a foundation dedicated to battling polycystic kidney disease, has named UVA Health as a Center of Excellence for providing patient-focused, comprehensive care for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). UVA Health is one of just 28 centers nationally to earn this honor.

ADPKD is a common, life-threatening genetic disease that occurs when fluid-filled cysts form and grow in both kidneys, eventually leading to kidney failure. UVA Health treats patients with ADPKD at its Charlottesville clinic, where comprehensive care includes patient education, genetic counseling, clinical trials and, when needed, access to dialysis and kidney transplants.

“Creating a brighter future for the PKD community has always been our goal, which we can achieve through strong partnerships with organizations like UVA Health who are doing the incredible work of bringing a patient-centered approach to ADPKD care,” said Chris Rusconi, PhD, interim CEO and chief research officer of the PKD Foundation. “We congratulate UVA Health and look forward to working closely with them to help those affected by ADPKD to find better care, maintain and improve their quality of life, and plan for the future. Together we will ensure better patient outcomes as we move closer to our vision of ending PKD.”

Mitchell Rosner, MD, a kidney specialist and director of UVA Health’s clinic, said the honor reflects the dedication of a team of care providers.

“It is a great honor for UVA to join the PKD Foundation as a Center of Excellence and give patients access to the very best care. UVA has a long tradition of multi-disciplinary care that brings specialists in different areas together to optimize care of the patient and this was recognized in our Center of Excellence selection.”

About the PKD Foundation

Since 1982, the PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit, has proudly funded more than 1,300 research projects and leveraged $1.5B in research funds, making itthem the largest private funder of PKD research. The organization funds basic, translational, and clinical research; nephrology fellowships; and scientific meetings with a simple goal: to discover and deliver treatments and a cure for PKD.