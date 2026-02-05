UVA Health Children’s Honored for Safely Easing Kids’ Pain, Anxiety During Procedures

UVA Health Children’s is the first hospital in Virginia to earn national recognition as a Pediatric Sedation Center of Excellence from the Society for Pediatric Sedation for safely managing kids’ pain and anxiety during procedures.

“Making sure children are comfortable while undergoing procedures and testing is a vital part of providing excellent care for the families we serve,” said Jason Lineen, MBA, interim chief of UVA Health Children’s. “This honor highlights the incredible work of our pediatric sedation team.”

The designation is based on criteria that include high-quality patient outcomes, a commitment to quality-improvement initiatives to enhance patient access along with specialized sedation training for physicians and nurses.

“The Pediatric Sedation Team works tirelessly across both inpatient and outpatient settings throughout UVA Health Children’s,” said Alyssa Eberhard, a respiratory therapist and quality improvement coordinator with UVA Health Children’s who led the application process. “They consistently prioritize patient and family comfort, safety and equitable care, while always seeking the least-invasive options whenever possible.”

Jeannean Carver, MD, head of pediatric critical care medicine at UVA Health Children’s and a member of the Pediatric Sedation Team, said the honor reflects the commitment of the team to serving patients and their families.

“My colleagues and I know how challenging it can be for our youngest patients to undergo procedures, and we do everything we can to safely address those fears so they can get the care they need,” she said. “I’m proud to be part of this caring, compassionate team and to see their dedication recognized nationally.”