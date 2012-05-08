Parking restrictions along Jefferson Park Avenue May 9-10

Parking will be prohibited along the northbound lane of Jefferson Park Avenue between Fontaine Avenue and Emmet Street from 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, until 9 a.m. Thursday, May 10. Temporary no-parking signs will be posted.

The temporary restrictions by the City of Charlottesville are to accommodate the delivery of large sections of a new pedestrian bridge to the University of Virginia Medical Center. The bridge will link the Lee Street Garage with University Hospital.

Lee Street will remain open in both directions when the bridge sections are delivered. Construction personnel will direct traffic.