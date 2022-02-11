Dr. Paola A. Gehrig to Chair UVA Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Paola A. Gehrig, MD, has been appointed Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Gehrig will assume her new role June 27.

Gehrig comes to UVA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, where she serves as Professor and Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also is the Medical Director of UNC Hospital’s Gynecologic Oncology inpatient and outpatient units as well as Executive Medical Director of the Women’s Hospital.

“I am thrilled to be able to return to UVA and work in the department that was so pivotal to launching my academic career. I look forward to bringing the skills that I have gained over the last 25 years to Charlottesville and working with the amazing individuals in the OB/GYN department,” Gehrig said. “There are incredible opportunities in the School of Medicine for collaborations that can improve the outcomes of patients that we have the privilege of caring for and advance research in the numerous disciplines of obstetrics and gynecology.”

Gehrig earned her medical degree from the University of Florida, then completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at UVA and a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at UNC before joining the faculty in 2000.

Gehrig specializes in gynecologic oncology and is an expert in advanced laparoscopy and robotic-assisted surgery. In addition to patient care, Gehrig has mentored more than 30 medical students, residents, fellows and faculty on research projects. She has received multiple teaching awards from medical students and OB/GYN residents. UNC Health Care also honored her with leadership awards six years in a row, and she received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the UVA Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2015.

“I am excited that Dr. Paola Gehrig will be joining UVA to lead the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She brings a wealth of knowledge and skills, has incredible energy, and will serve as an outstanding role model to all,” said Melina Kibbe, MD, Dean of the UVA School of Medicine. “I look forward to her innovative ideas, and to collaborating with her to advance the goals of the department, the School of Medicine, and UVA Health.”

Gehrig also has extensive research experience, having co-authored more than 160 peer-reviewed publications and serving as principal investigator on a National Cancer Institute grant to study ovarian cancer. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, is a member of the Gynecologic Oncology section for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is an Associate Editor for the scientific journal Gynecologic Oncology.

“Dr. Gehrig is a nationally renowned, innovative physician leader. She is just the right person to lead our already outstanding Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. We could not be more excited to welcome Paola to UVA Health,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Health and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at UVA.

Wendy Horton, UVA Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, said that Gehrig’s experience can help advance UVA’s care for women.

“I was impressed with Dr. Gehrig’s level of care for her patients, her efforts to establish multidisciplinary collaborations and expand outreach services to increase awareness about gynecologic cancer,” she said.