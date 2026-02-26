Newsweek: UVA Health University Medical Center No. 1 Hospital in Virginia

UVA Health University Medical Center is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and No. 52 nationally in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2026” list released Wednesday.

“Reliable, transparent data can be invaluable when navigating health care decisions,” wrote Alexis Kayser, Newsweek’s healthcare editor, in the introduction to this year’s list. “We hope that this ranking serves as a practical resource for patients, families and health care leaders seeking insight into some of the world’s most respected medical institutions.”

Mitch Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, said the rankings highlight the high-quality care UVA Health team members provide to patients from across Virginia and beyond.

“From the newborns in our neonatal intensive care unit to the patients we care for in our geriatrics clinic, our team provides excellent, comprehensive care in a range of specialties for all ages,” he said. “The Newsweek rankings highlight the incredible care our team provides every day.”

Newsweek’s ratings criteria include a survey of medical experts in more than 30 countries, patient satisfaction survey results, hospital quality data and patient-reported outcomes.

“Our team members bring incredible compassion and skill to the care of all the patients we serve,” said Terrie Edwards, MHA, FACHE, interim chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “I am always so impressed by their commitment to serve others, and these rankings from Newsweek reflect that dedication.”