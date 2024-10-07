Newsweek Ranks UVA Health University Medical Center Among America’s Best Specialized Hospitals

Seven specialties at UVA Health University Medical Center and UVA Health Children’s are ranked No. 1 in Virginia and among the top 50 nationally by national news publication Newsweek.

“A key pillar of our 10-year strategic plan is ensuring UVA Health has exceptional clinical programs so no patient has to leave the state of Virginia for care, while also continuing to serve the thousands who come from outside Virginia to be treated by our experts every year,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “This national recognition from Newsweek showcases the extraordinary expertise of our outstanding team.”

Ranking criteria include surveys of specialists in each field, hospital quality metrics and patient-experience surveys.

Here’s where University Medical Center ranks nationally (all seven of these specialties are ranked No. 1 in Virginia):

“Newsweek’s rankings highlight what I see every day: thousands of team members dedicated to providing the very best care for our patients,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “I commend our team for their hard work to serve our patients and their families.”